|
|
Gregory
Frieda Vanzant Gregory, 96, of St. Marys, died Tuesday evening (April 14, 2020) at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick. Mrs. Gregory was born in Lessie, Florida to the late James Frederick Vanzant and Allie Braddock Vanzant. She was the 7th of 8 children to reach adulthood.
She married Robert E. Gregory in 1940. When her husband went to war, she went to work for the Central of Georgia Railroad in Savannah, Georgia. When the war ended she and her husband moved to Fernandina and then made St. Marys their home in 1951. She was a member of St. Marys First Baptist and a regular attendee of the circle meetings. She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed vacations with her family. She and her husband traveled to Europe in 1972 to visit their son who was in the US Army.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Edward Gregory who died In 1998 She had six siblings who proceeded her in death; Leila Vanzant Lewis, James Ollie Vanzant, Harry Lee Vanzant, Alice Vanzant Gunter, Nellie Vanzant Olfort and Lena Vanzant Christian. Only her youngest sister, Lottie Vanzant Ashton survives of that generation of a large and happy family.
Mrs. Gregory is survived by her two sons, Roger Van Gregory of Owings Mills, Maryland, whose wife of 40 years Paula Davis Gregory died in 2018, Randall Keith Gregory of St. Marys. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Roger Eliot Gregory (Paola Parada) of Savannah, Alexander Braddock Gregory (William Ray Tussey) of Savannah, and Suzanne Rebecca Langford (Alan Langford) of Beaufort, South Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Margaret Langford, Zachary Langford, and Sofia Quecano. In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A private family graveside interment will be held Friday (April 17, 2020) at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys, Georgia. A public memorial service will be held at a later date when people are able to gather together again.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA, 31525.
Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020