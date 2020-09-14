Altobellis
Frizzell (Fritzie) Whiddon Altobellis (97) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away on September 7, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1922, in Jackson County, FL to the late David Conley Whiddon and the late Susie Bazzell Whiddon. She was a faithful church member at Avondale United Methodist Church (Jacksonville) for over 40 years. She sang in their choir and was active in all church events until she moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL where she attended Palms Presbyterian Church.
Her love of God and country was evident as she served in both DAR and UDC where she was Regent, Vice Regent, and treasurer for over 10 years. Her interest in the Jacksonville community was demonstrated through her membership in Jacksonville University Friends of the Library (board member) and the Jacksonville Symphony Guild. Fritzie enjoyed visiting with family and friends alike, always bringing joy to those around her.
She was preceded in death by her first husband D.A. Smith, Jr., her second husband Richard A. Altobellis, Sr., brothers David, Frank, and Amos and sister Doris, also her stepson Richard A. Altobellis Jr.
Survivors include nephew Anderson C. Whiddon (Marilyn) of Jacksonville, FL, and other Whiddon nieces as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. Step-daughter Rica A. Barrett of Tallahassee, FL, two step-grandchildren Angelina Altobellis (Drew Johnson) of Williamsburg, MA, and Richard Anthony Altobellis of Farmington, NY, as well as several Altobellis nieces and nephews including many grandnieces and grandnephews. Frances Renau, St. Augustine, FL, beloved caregiver and friend.
No memorial service will be held due to the Covid19 pandemic. Family members only will be present for a committal at graveside performed by Senior Pastor Clare Chance of Avondale United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the Avondale United Methodist Church (Jacksonville), Community Health Outreach (Jacksonville), Florida Sheriff's Boy Ranch, or the charity of your choice
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com