Lewis
Homegoing Service for Reverend Dr. G. Vincent Lewis will be live-streamed 11:00 AM Monday, April 27, 2020, from The Bethel Church, Bishop R. W. McKissick, Jr., Lead Pastor; Bishop R. W. McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the church. You may witness the service live by assessing the live stream links at ~ Facebook Live: The Bethel Church or website thebethelexperience.com Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020