DeLaney
Gail Brock DeLaney, 82, of Jacksonville, FL, peacefully passed away on August 5, 2020, at McGraw Hospice. She was born on July 16, 1938, in Newark, NJ to Harold and Lora Brock (deceased). She was married to Meyers Robert DeLaney and is survived by her two children, Lori Loving and Blair DeLaney; her two grandchildren, Taylor Loving and Dylan DeLaney; her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Tommy Mouro; and her long-time companion, Robert Fath.
Gail graduated from DuPont High School in 1956 and obtained a Bachelor's degree from the University of North Florida.
Due to the guidelines of Covid19, the family will have a memorial service of Gail's life at a later date. A graveside service for family will be held on Monday, August 10, at 10:00 am at Oaklawn Chapel and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the McGraw Center for caring, Hospice. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904) 737-7171.
