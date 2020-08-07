1/1
Gail DeLaney
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeLaney
Gail Brock DeLaney, 82, of Jacksonville, FL, peacefully passed away on August 5, 2020, at McGraw Hospice. She was born on July 16, 1938, in Newark, NJ to Harold and Lora Brock (deceased). She was married to Meyers Robert DeLaney and is survived by her two children, Lori Loving and Blair DeLaney; her two grandchildren, Taylor Loving and Dylan DeLaney; her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Tommy Mouro; and her long-time companion, Robert Fath.
Gail graduated from DuPont High School in 1956 and obtained a Bachelor's degree from the University of North Florida.
Due to the guidelines of Covid19, the family will have a memorial service of Gail's life at a later date. A graveside service for family will be held on Monday, August 10, at 10:00 am at Oaklawn Chapel and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the McGraw Center for caring, Hospice. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904) 737-7171.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9047377171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved