Gail Lilly

Ms. Gail Catherine Lilly departed this world on September 3, 2020 to take her place in Heaven. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Clark James Lilly and three children, Joni (Imes), Timothy Lilly, and Amelia (Isaacs), who blessed her with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Gail is also survived by her brother Owen (Bill) Ferguson and two sisters, Drema (Callison) and Karen (Lilly). Born the daughter of Oren and Dorothy Ferguson in Elton, West Virginia, Gail served the Lord and her community everywhere she lived, including as a teacher's aide, Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, lifetime Beta Sigma Phi Sorority member, and active church volunteer. A member of Jacksonville's Parkwood Baptist church, she found joy in her true calling leading the church's Samaritan's Purse ministry for many years. Her tireless and enthusiastic service directly touched the lives of thousands of children across the globe in a positive and loving way, and in her honor, her children humbly request that in lieu of flowers, an Operation Christmas Child donation be made in her name to Parkwood Baptist Church, 7900 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
