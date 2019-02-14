Home

Integrity Funeral Home and Cremations
1104 W. Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
San Jose Catholic Church
3619 Toledo Rd
Jacksonville, FL
Garth Paul Ashley, 77, passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1941, in Burlington, VT to the late Paul Herbert Ashley and Margaret Mary Weishaar. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Cheryl, his son Garth, his brothers Alan (Peggy), Dwayne (Patricia), Kim (Paula), Keith (Angela) his uncle Lislie (Shirley) Weishaar and numerous nieces, nephew, and cousins.
Garth graduated from Bishop Kenny High School and attended Jacksonville University. He served in the U.S. Army and worked as a printer for over 30 years. He was a past president of the Jacksonville Club of Printing House Craftsmen, a member of San Jose Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid reader and enjoyed participating in a Fantasy Football league and Fantasy Baseball league. He will be greatly missed.
There will be a funeral mass at San Jose Catholic Church, 3619 Toledo Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32217, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Integrity Funeral Home, www.integrityservices.org
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 14, 2019
