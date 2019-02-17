|
BENEFIELD
Gary Benefield, 56 years old. Loving son of Gloria Benefield (deceased) and Alfred Benefield and caring brother of Tonya Callender, Judy Jenkins, and Joyce Benefield. Mr. Benefield honorably serviced his country and awarded Army Commendation Medal. He is listed author in the Library of Congress. He rests now in hands of Lord.
Services for Mr. Benefield will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Florida National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fl.
