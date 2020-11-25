Goettlicher
Gary Goettlicher – husband, father, grandfather, brother, and naval veteran – passed away peacefully November 22nd, 2020 after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis at his home in Orange Park, FL. Gary was 82.
Born April 14, 1938, in Mankato Minnesota to Ernest and Evelyn Goettlicher, Gary was the second oldest to brothers and sisters – Patty, Janet, Nancy, Judy, and Greg, Michael, and Christopher. He was married to his loving wife Sara for 62 years who recently passed away on 23 April 2020. Gary is survived by his, son Robert (Anne) and daughter Karen (Gary) and affectionately known as "Grandpa" to his 5 grandchildren, Scott, Sara (Adam), Justin (Katy), Tanner (Amber), Alexandria, and "Papa" to his 6 great-grandchildren Rachel, Matthew, Vaughn, Carter, Gabriel, and River.
Gary enlisted in the US Navy in 1956 and proudly served his country for over 35 years with a distinguished career in the United States Navy and Civil Service. His passions after retiring were golf, NASCAR, traveling, and spending time with his beloved family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many.
In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested to consider a donation to Sacred Heart of Fleming Island Outreach Ministry.
The family will share a private graveside service to celebrate the life of their loving "Grandpa".
"Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace always in every way. The Lord be with you all".
2 Thessalonians 3:16
