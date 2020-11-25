1/1
Gary Goettlicher
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Goettlicher
Gary Goettlicher – husband, father, grandfather, brother, and naval veteran – passed away peacefully November 22nd, 2020 after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis at his home in Orange Park, FL. Gary was 82.
Born April 14, 1938, in Mankato Minnesota to Ernest and Evelyn Goettlicher, Gary was the second oldest to brothers and sisters – Patty, Janet, Nancy, Judy, and Greg, Michael, and Christopher. He was married to his loving wife Sara for 62 years who recently passed away on 23 April 2020. Gary is survived by his, son Robert (Anne) and daughter Karen (Gary) and affectionately known as "Grandpa" to his 5 grandchildren, Scott, Sara (Adam), Justin (Katy), Tanner (Amber), Alexandria, and "Papa" to his 6 great-grandchildren Rachel, Matthew, Vaughn, Carter, Gabriel, and River.
Gary enlisted in the US Navy in 1956 and proudly served his country for over 35 years with a distinguished career in the United States Navy and Civil Service. His passions after retiring were golf, NASCAR, traveling, and spending time with his beloved family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many.
In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested to consider a donation to Sacred Heart of Fleming Island Outreach Ministry.
The family will share a private graveside service to celebrate the life of their loving "Grandpa".
"Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace always in every way. The Lord be with you all".
2 Thessalonians 3:16
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved