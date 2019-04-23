|
|
KENNEY
Gary Kenney passed away April 19, 2019, at the age of 30. Gary is survived by his loving mother and father Denise and Joseph Kenney, and sister Caitlin, among other family and friends. His playful sense of humor, keen insights, and generous spirit will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24th in St. Paul's Catholic Church, 435 1st Ave. N., Jacksonville Beach, FL, with Reverend William Kelly as Celebrant.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com.
Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 23, 2019