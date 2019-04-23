Home

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
KENNEY
Gary Kenney passed away April 19, 2019, at the age of 30. Gary is survived by his loving mother and father Denise and Joseph Kenney, and sister Caitlin, among other family and friends. His playful sense of humor, keen insights, and generous spirit will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24th in St. Paul's Catholic Church, 435 1st Ave. N., Jacksonville Beach, FL, with Reverend William Kelly as Celebrant.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 23, 2019
