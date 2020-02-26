|
|
Peacock
Gary Peacock/Poppy, 63, from Jacksonville, FL was born on 2/14/1957 passed away 2/22/2020. Survived by wife of 38 yrs Veronica Peacock, daughter, MaryBeth Bell (Stephen Bell) grandson, David Bell, brother, Ronald Peacock, sister, Teresa Hutchins & many family & friends. He served in the United States Army for eight years, 40 years with two local beverage companies, he loved serving at his church, Chets Creek Church, was a 25-gallon blood donor. Celebration of Life @ Chets Creek Church, 4420 Hodges [email protected] 11 Sat., 2/29/2020 a reception will follow after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for monetary donations to help with expenses to Venmo @Marybeth-Bell-5
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020