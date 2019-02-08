|
BURDETTE
Gary R. Burdette, 75, passed away suddenly on February 5, 2019. He was born on January 30, 1944 in Mobile, Alabama to Bennetta and Alton Burdette.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Karen M. Burdette, daughter Krista Nilsson (Tyler) and cherished granddaughter, Harper. He also leaves two sisters, Janice Hess (Randy) and Medra Burdette (Jim Bubul) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Gary was very active in Palms Presbyterian Church, Meals on Wheels, Coastal Conservation Association, Operation New Hope and Mission House. He completed three missions to Haiti with Haiti Outreach Ministries.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 8th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Palms Presbyterian Church Chapel, Jacksonville Beach, Florida. A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's memory to Haiti Outreach Ministries, P. O. Box 71042, Durham NC, 27722.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 8, 2019