SCHREIER

It all started on a small farm in Kansas…not really, but that's how Gary would have wanted this to start. Gary Lawrence Schreier passed away from colon cancer (not being hit by a beer truck as he always wanted and definitely would have preferred) in Croydon, New Hampshire on April 27, 2019.

Gary was born in Jacksonville, FL in September of 1957, the son of Gordon and Gloria Schreier. He is survived by Susan, his wife of 38 years, and his children, Sam (Erin) and Abby (Kris), and three grandchildren, Colin, Kiera and Cole, four sisters, Beverly (Jimmy), Gayle (Dick), Terri (Charles), and

Kim (Mike), two sisters-in-law, Gail (Chris), and Barbara (Andy), and an abundance of family and friends. He was a mentor, brother, father, and friend to many. Gary was a talented musician who played the trumpet throughout high school and at Florida State University as a member of the Marching Chiefs. His sisters proudly remember him filling the church on Easter Sundays with his trumpet solos. When he wasn't spending his days grilling steaks, smoking chicken, and drawing on his inexhaustible supply of quick wit, he was working as the "computer guy" for his own and various other companies. He was known for his back-breaking hugs, often profound wisdom, smooth jazz, incredible loyalty, and deep love. He will be missed every day by those who were blessed with knowing and loving him. We take great comfort knowing that he now walks with the Lord and died surrounded by some of the many people who love him and always will.

A memorial service will be held in Jacksonville on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 6551 Argyle Forest Blvd, at 11:00 am.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2019