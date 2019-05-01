Services Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home 729 South Edgewood Ave Jacksonville , FL 32205 (904) 388-2711 Resources More Obituaries for Gayle Conyers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gayle Conyers

CONYERS

Gayle Utsey Conyers, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Emmett Utsey, Sr. was born in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, November 13, 1936 and passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019. Gayle was a strong and vivacious person who attended Mary Baldwin University and graduated from Florida State University, with a baccalaureate degree in Fashion Merchandising with a minor in Home Economics and was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She started her career working at the Davison Paxon Company in Atlanta Georgia and within three weeks they promoted her to manager of advertising, where the company then moved her to their Augusta store. A year later she moved to Jacksonville, Florida and started working for Sears as the manager of sportswear, swimwear and coats in their downtown location.

After leaving Sears, Gayle worked with her father and brother George Emmett Utsey, Jr. in building two family businesses. The first business was Utsey's Shoes of Jacksonville, Florida, which served the community providing quality shoes and customer service throughout Florida and Southern Georgia for over 60 years. The second business was a private mortgage company that supported the Jacksonville community.

Gayle met and married Harrison Edward Conyers, Jr. of Kershaw, South Carolina and they began their family together in Jacksonville, Florida and had three sons, Harrison Edward Conyers III, Jonathan David Conyers and William Emmett Conyers. She was a caring mother who inspired and challenged her boys to achieve their goals, while instilling strong Christian values in them.

Gayle was a devout Christian who grew up attending Avondale United Methodist Church with her family and later was a founding member of Abundant Life Church of Jacksonville Florida. Gayle was also a founding member of the Christian Coalition of Jacksonville, Florida, and was a local coordinator for Concerned Women for America, while also being a strong member of the Republican Party. She did many amazing things in her life and greatly enriched others with her candid conversations as well as being a guiding light for her family and the community.

Gayle is survived by her sons and their families, Harrison and Susan Conyers of Jacksonville, Florida and William and Janice Conyers of Auburn, New Hampshire. Gayle's grandchildren are Harrison Conyers IV, Holley Conyers, Jonathan Conyers, Lydia Conyers, Tyler Conyers, Sabie Conyers, Anne Conyers as well as her cousin Ann & Loyd Cope of Thomasville, Georgia.

