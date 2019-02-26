Home

Gayle W. Jurney

Gayle W. Jurney Obituary
JURNEY
Gayle W. Jurney, 74, passed away February 24, 2019. She was born Oct. 6, 1944 in Lake City, FL.
Gayle is survived by her loving husband, Frank; daughter, Jennifer; son, Jim; grandchildren, Michael, Christian, Chynna, Parker, and Carson; great grandchildren, Faith and Graysen.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3pm, Wednesday, Feb. 27 in the chapel of Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral
Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wishes for our Hero's (www.wishesforourheros.org).
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home...

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 26, 2019
