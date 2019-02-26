|
|
JURNEY
Gayle W. Jurney, 74, passed away February 24, 2019. She was born Oct. 6, 1944 in Lake City, FL.
Gayle is survived by her loving husband, Frank; daughter, Jennifer; son, Jim; grandchildren, Michael, Christian, Chynna, Parker, and Carson; great grandchildren, Faith and Graysen.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3pm, Wednesday, Feb. 27 in the chapel of Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral
Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wishes for our Hero's (www.wishesforourheros.org).
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 26, 2019