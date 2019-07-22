|
Youngblood
Gayle Susan Youngblood of Jacksonville, FL passed away suddenly on July 5th 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Chicago, IL on August 5th 1963.
Her family was her love and passion. She leaves behind her husband Alan Youngblood Senior; Children, Nichole Nelson, Lee Nelson Junior, Natalie (Nelson) Brooker, Brian Brooker (son-in-law), Julie Nelson, Ryan Nelson, Sabrina Nelson (daughter-in-law); step sons, Alan Youngblood Junior, William Youngblood; Sisters, Karen Nielsen, Janice Enns, and eight grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held on August 3rd @ 1:00pm at J.B Ranch Club house Address: 6320 SW 89th Loop, Ocala, FL 34476, followed by a celebration of life, Address: 6291 SW 89th Lane Rd, Ocala FL 34476
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 22 to July 23, 2019