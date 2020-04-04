|
|
Arline
Gene "Hawkins" Arline, daughter of the late Sulas Hawkins and Mae Elizabeth Hawkins, was born September 3, 1942, in Jacksonville, Florida. Her siblings, Ronald Hawkins and Justine Holly preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother Jerome Hawkins. Gene graduated top of her class at New Stanton Senior Highschool in 1961. She attended FAMU and Edward Waters College. Gene taught at Southside Elementary and Nassau County and then went to Yulee Elementary. In 1987 she won an unprecedented case against the Nassau County School Board that was taken all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Her case was mentioned in the movie 'Philadelphia' starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. She retired in 1999. Gene was a lover of animals. She attended the meeting of Jehovah's witness until she fell ill in the spring of 2000. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
She quietly departed this life, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Baptist Hospital (Downtown) Jacksonville, Florida. She was united in holy matrimony to Charles Arline on July 9, 1968. The union was blessed with 3 children, Charles Arline Jr., Charlene Arline, and Christina Arline and 7 grandchildren and 3 great grands. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, from 3 PM-5 PM. Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 10 AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Interment in the Jacksonville National Cemetery at 11:30 AM. Live streaming will be available at the link - https://youtu.be/eblsTOn_yOM. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC. 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020