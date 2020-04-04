Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Arline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Arline


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gene Arline Obituary
Arline
Gene "Hawkins" Arline, daughter of the late Sulas Hawkins and Mae Elizabeth Hawkins, was born September 3, 1942, in Jacksonville, Florida. Her siblings, Ronald Hawkins and Justine Holly preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother Jerome Hawkins. Gene graduated top of her class at New Stanton Senior Highschool in 1961. She attended FAMU and Edward Waters College. Gene taught at Southside Elementary and Nassau County and then went to Yulee Elementary. In 1987 she won an unprecedented case against the Nassau County School Board that was taken all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Her case was mentioned in the movie 'Philadelphia' starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. She retired in 1999. Gene was a lover of animals. She attended the meeting of Jehovah's witness until she fell ill in the spring of 2000. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
She quietly departed this life, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Baptist Hospital (Downtown) Jacksonville, Florida. She was united in holy matrimony to Charles Arline on July 9, 1968. The union was blessed with 3 children, Charles Arline Jr., Charlene Arline, and Christina Arline and 7 grandchildren and 3 great grands. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, from 3 PM-5 PM. Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 10 AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Interment in the Jacksonville National Cemetery at 11:30 AM. Live streaming will be available at the link - https://youtu.be/eblsTOn_yOM. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC. 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -