|
|
Clark
Deacon Gene A. Clark passed away on April 16, 2020. He was born in Scotland, Georgia. After relocating to Jacksonville, Florida, he was a proud graduate of the New Stanton High School Class of '59. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army serving for twenty years. Upon his military retirement, he was a Vietnam Veteran completing his military journey as Sergeant First Class. After serving in the military, he was a graduate of University of North Florida and then started his second career as a JROTC Instructor at William Marion Raines High School and Paxon Senior High School. After retiring from the teaching profession, his remaining years were dedicated to serving the Lord as a Deacon at The Greater Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Kelly E. Brown.
He leaves to cherish his memories: a wife, children, godchildren, beloved grandchildren, sisters, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in memory of Gene A. Clark to the American Red Cross – Coronavirus Outbreak.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020