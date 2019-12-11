Home

Gene Edward Walter, 90, passed away after a brief illness on December 10, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1929, in Jacksonville, FL.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, at 3 pm at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main St, Atlantic Beach, FL
He was a dedicated husband and father and retired after 31 years of Civil Service for the Navy Bases in Jacksonville and Mayport.
He is survived by his children, Debra McElroy (Tommy), Jepp Walter (Mary), Lisa Walter, 9 grandchildren, and a dozen great-grandchildren, and friends too numerous to mention in fear of leaving some out.
Arrangements under the direction of Fierrera Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park.
In Lieu of Flowers, please send donations to the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
