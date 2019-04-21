Home

Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 836-1466
Gene Raymond Deas Sr.

Gene Raymond Deas Sr. Obituary
DEAS
Gene Raymond Deas, Sr., age 81 of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born May 12, 1937 in Jacksonville, Florida, son of the late William Charles Deas and Carrie Elizabeth Hayes Masters. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and worked as a salesman for 15 years in automobile sales. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Nolie Deas, Norris Deas, and Reginald Deas; and sister, Rita Hudler. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Frances Deas of Carrollton; his children, Pamela Andree (Joseph) of Dallas, Ga, Gene Deas, Jr (Sandy) of Carrollton, Tracie McQuillen (Michael) of Marietta; sister, Darlene Simms of Green Cove Springs, FL; brother, Lee Deas of Tampa, FL; six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Interment will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:30 PM in Jacksonville National Cemetery at 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019
