General Monroe

Junior Monroe was my son's uncle.
My deepest sympathy goes to the family
Monroe
The Homegoing Celebration for Dea. General H. Monroe is 11:00am, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 1620 Helena St. 32208, Pastor R.E. Herring, Officiant. Visitation Friday in the funeral home from 4:00-7:00pm, and Saturday in the church from 10:00am until the hour of service. It is mandatory that everyone wears a face mask and practices social distancing for all gatherings. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Buggs Bellamy Funeral Services, 2936 Jerry Ln 32218, (904) 768-5000, www.buggsbellamy.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
The Homegoing Celebration for Dea. General H. Monroe is 11:00am, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 1620 Helena St. 32208, Pastor R.E. Herring, Officiant. Visitation Friday in the funeral home from 4:00-7:00pm, and Saturday in the church from 10:00am until the hour of service. It is mandatory that everyone wears a face mask and practices social distancing for all gatherings. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Buggs Bellamy Funeral Services, 2936 Jerry Ln 32218, (904) 768-5000, www.buggsbellamy.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.