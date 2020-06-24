General Monroe
Monroe
The Homegoing Celebration for Dea. General H. Monroe is 11:00am, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 1620 Helena St. 32208, Pastor R.E. Herring, Officiant. Visitation Friday in the funeral home from 4:00-7:00pm, and Saturday in the church from 10:00am until the hour of service. It is mandatory that everyone wears a face mask and practices social distancing for all gatherings. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Buggs Bellamy Funeral Services, 2936 Jerry Ln 32218, (904) 768-5000, www.buggsbellamy.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buggs-Bellamy Funeral Service
2936 Jerry Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32218
904-768-5000
June 24, 2020
Junior Monroe was my son's uncle.
My deepest sympathy goes to the family
Jameslyn Lively
Family
