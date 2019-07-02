Cotton

Mother Geneva Jackson Cotton, 93, longtime Jacksonville resident, transitioned on Saturday, June 22, 2019. A native of Waycross, GA., she was the daughter of Henry W. and Rose E. (Hollis) Jackson. Geneva was educated in the Ware County GA., public school district and continued her education at Albany State College, majoring in Home Economics. In 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Henry Ambrose Cotton, Sr. and they relocated to Jacksonville. In her early years, she was a member of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church and for over 60 years, she faithfully served at West Friendship Missionary Baptist Church as a Deaconess, Sunday School Superintendent, Christian Ed director, Youth Department leader, and in District #3 (under the leadership of Pastors Richard L. Wilson and Timothy L. Cole, Sr.,).

In 2016, she became a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Pastor A.D. Cotton, Sr., and honorary member of Greater Community Missionary Baptist Church of Pompano Beach, Pastor Evander Derico, Jr. Geneva served as Grand Worthy Matron, Rohoma Chapter, O.E.S. She was a community activist who enjoyed traveling, hosting family reunions, watching game shows, and cheering for her beloved Dallas Cowboys. She served in the Progressive M&E Baptist Convention and the Florida General Baptist Convention. She volunteered at West Jacksonville Elementary School and as a Duval County poll worker.

To Cherish Her Memories, 2 daughters; Everlena Cotton (Pastor Evander, Jr.) Derico and Janice Cotton Gober; 2 sons, Pastor Alfred Derrick (Denise) Cotton, Sr., and Edward (Bertha) Emanuel; sister, Vasceil Jackson Emanuel; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 12 great great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

Homegoing Celebration: Friday, July 5th at 11a.m. at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 3811 Moncrief Rd., Jacksonville, Rev. George A. Price, Pastor; Pastor A.D. Cotton, Sr., eulogist. Visitation with Memorial Tribute: Thursday, July 4th from 1-3 p.m., at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 803 Baker Ave., Jacksonville. Interment: Jacksonville National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the Cotton family at www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 2 to July 4, 2019