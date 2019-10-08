|
Snell
Geoffrey Todd Snell, 59, passed away suddenly at his home Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 13, 1959 to William B. Snell, Sr. and Patricia Greene Snell Lemmen. He moved to Florida with is family in the early 1970's.
Mr., Snell was a graduate of Sandalwood High School. Geoffrey had worked for Atlas Insurance Co. and Walt's Auto Parts. A former member of Harvest Baptist Church and was a 15 year member of the Arlington Lions Club where he assisted with Bingo. He loved his cats and dog.
He was predeceased by his brother Bill and his sister, Sandra. Survived by his loving parents, Patricia Greene Lemmen (Larry) and William B. Snell, Sr. (Betty Jo); many other loving relatives and wonderful friends.
Geoffrey's Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Arlington Lions Club, 6523 Commerce Street, Jacksonville, FL. 32211. Rev. Wilford McCormick will officiate. A reception for family and friends will follow.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Arlington Lions Club in Geoffrey's name.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019