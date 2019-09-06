|
|
Van Valkenburg
George B Van Valkenburg, CDR USN retired, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born April 25, 1931, to George M. and Catherine Ryan Van Valkenburg and was the oldest of six children. He grew up in Larchmont, New York and graduated from New York State Maritime College in 1953. Subsequently, he entered Naval Flight Training and received his Wings in 1954. After five years of Jacksonville based squadron and carrier duty, he was assigned to flight duties in Washington DC where additionally, he served as a White House Social Aide to Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy. He then attended the Naval War College where he received an MS degree in International Affairs. After assignments in Spain, London, the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon and San Diego, he retired from service in 1977.
He lived in Orange Park, Florida for the past 21 years. Banjo music was something he was passionate about, and he found great joy in being a member of both the Sahib Shriners Banjo Band and the Gulf Coast Banjo Society and was proud of the charities their efforts supported.
He is survived by his children, Catherine Triplett (Kirk), grandchildren Conor, Sam, Alexis, and Kobe; George Van Valkenburg Jr, Anne Van Valkenburg and good friend Dollie Long; sisters Joan Platz, and Anne Fletcher; nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Arlene and Mary, brother John, and daughter Eileen.
He will be buried at Arlington Cemetery – date and time yet to be determined
There will be a memorial at Eagle Harbor Golf Course Clubhouse at 10 am, Thursday, September 12th for those who would like to pay their respects to the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019