|
|
BAJALIA
George Audi Bajalia, 62, left us suddenly on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He will forever be known as a man who lived for his family and faith, quick with a huge smile and always ready to put 110% into helping others. He was a deeply devoted husband, father, brother, and son. George was born on September 12, 1957, to Audi (Ed) Bajalia and Huda (Anne) Akel Bajalia, in Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in 1975 and from Florida State University in 1979, as a proud brother of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. George is survived by his parents, Audi and Huda; his wife, Diane Salem Bajalia; his children, Emily Morgan and Audi George Bajalia; his sisters, Cathy Bajalia Golon (Gary) and Linda Bajalia Hassan (Joe) as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. George was welcomed to the assembly of the blessed by his brother, James Bajalia (Linda Bateh). He was a proud member of Jacksonville's Ramallah, Palestine community, and a faithful parishioner of Christ Episcopal Church of Ponte Vedra Beach. George was an anchor for so many family, friends, and colleagues in his communities of faith, heritage, and industry, and for those who needed a helping hand or second chance. While a CPA by degree, and an investor, consultant, real-estate broker, and an all-around man of the deal by trade, George preferred to be known by his two favorite titles: Husband and Father. He is loved and missed. There will be a public visitation from 10 to 11 am on Tuesday, November 26, at Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Service commencing at 12:30 pm at Christ Episcopal Church of Ponte Vedra Beach, with subsequent procession and entombment at Ponte Vedra Valley. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019