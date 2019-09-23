|
Bay
GEORGE EDWIN BAY was born March 1, 1926, in Jacksonville, FL, as a blond haired, blue eyed baby boy. George died September 17, 2019, in Orange Park.
George was raised by his grandparents Ralph Emmit Bay and Louise Anna Mae Colbert Bay. His family also included sisters Elizabeth Lloyd Morris and Anna Mae Lloyd Hersey and his mother Dorothy Elizabeth Bay.
George is survived by his brother Eddie Lloyd (Lucille), daughter Connie Bay Gregory (Michael), daughter-in-law Carmen Bay and step daughter Peggy Keith. George enjoyed his six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Barbara shared her thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren with George and the family continues to grow.
He is pre-deceased by his son George Bay, Jr, wife Jean Bay, and later-life partner Barbara Fitzpatrick. Barbara's family adopted George as their Grandpa George.
George served in the Merchant Marines and in the Navy during World War II. He later worked at the Naval Air Station, the Marietta Volunteer Fire Department, Peavy Brothers Electric Company, and the Jacksonville Civil Defense. He rose to the rank of foreman at the Jacksonville Motor Pool, handling fuel and lubricants for city equipment.
George was an avid motorcycle rider from his teenage years and took his last ride, with Michael Bible, at the young age of 93! The Gold Wing Road Riders in Orange Park were George's motorcycle family.
On Friday, Sept 27, from 6-8 pm, the family will receive friends at a catered reception hosted at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville 32205. On Saturday, Sept 28, 10:00 am, a Celebration of Life and Funeral Ceremony will be held at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. For burial and funeral honors we please meet on Monday, Sept 30, 8:30 am, to join Motorcycle escort by the Patriot Guard Riders and Gold Wing Road Riders, from Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home to the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, 32218, where George will be honored as a WW II Veteran. Please leave words of comfort and condolences for the family at HGriversidefuneralhome.com. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is proudly serving the family
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019