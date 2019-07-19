Crews

George L Crews III, 69, of Ramrod Key, FL, passed away at his home on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born Aug. 8, 1949 in Gainesville, FL, to George and Gemmel Crews, the first of five children.

George graduated from Chaminade High School in Hollywood, FL, in 1968. George also served as a medic in the Army Reserve while attending Miami Dade Junior College. He went on to graduate from the University of Florida in 1978 with a degree in soil science. He moved to Atlanta, Ga., in 1981. He earned his Professional Engineer license in Civil Engineering and bought Urban Testing and Environmental Services, Inc. He met and married his wife, Katty, while in Atlanta. The couple remained in Atlanta until George's retirement, when they relocated to Ramrod Key, FL.

He is survived by his wife Katty of 21 years; mother Gemmel Crews of Jacksonville, FL; and four siblings. He was preceded in death by father George L Crews Jr.

A viewing and memorial service will be held Monday, July 22, at 10:00a at Boyd Panciera Funeral Care, Hollywood FL.

In George's honor, memorials may be made to the at donate3.cancer.org or the National Rifle Association at nrafoundation.org/donate.

