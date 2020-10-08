West
George David West passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Penney Farms Retirement Community at the age of 95. He was born on July 25, 1925 to Simeon Kempton West and Theophilus (T.O.) West in Jacksonville, FL.
His family knew him as a loving husband and father, doting grandfather and great-grandfather. A gifted storyteller, he was always happy to share humorous family stories. Many have benefitted from his generosity and encouragement. In his last days when breathing became a struggle, he continued to speak words of affirmation and encouragement to family and friends alike.
He will be remembered by friends and colleagues as a successful leader and teacher, always ready to share his knowledge and to offer insightful advice. He was always proud to witness and recognize the achievements of those he mentored. A friend to the underdog, he found great joy in helping those who may never have experienced generosity and affirmation from their own families.
He is predeceased by his parents Simeon and Theophilus, of Jacksonville, FL and Cairo, GA. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen; his sisters Martha West Futch and Fleeta West Peacock and many nieces and nephews; his two children, son Dr. Walt West and wife Monica, and daughter Helen West Van Wagenen and husband Walter (Wick); his five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren Rachel West Harmon, husband Michael, and daughters Virginia and Margaret, Adam West, his wife Kristin, and daughter Molly, Hilary Van Wagenen, her husband Tom Madigan, and son Peter, Haley Van Wagenen and husband Scott Kadlec, and the Reverend Hunter Van Wagenen, wife Stephie, and sons Asher and Jed.
After attending local schools in Jacksonville, he served in the US Army in Europe during World War II. Upon his return, he graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He continued his military service during the Korean War, assigned to the Corps of Engineers constructing the Distant Early Warning (DEW) system in Alaska, designed to detect possible incoming enemy aircraft.
He married Helen Joyce Jungmeyer, of Tampa, FL, in 1950. He had a distinguished career in sales with Prudential Insurance Company, in which he earned many leadership and professional achievement awards including the Hall of Honor and President's Circle awards. He eventually transitioned to agency management to train sales teams. He retired as a Regional Vice President of Sales.
Throughout his life, he served in a variety of lay leadership positions in churches where he was a member: locally, Murray Hill Baptist and Ortega Methodist. He also served as a leader in civic organizations, as a member of Rotary International, and most recently, on Penney Retirement Community's Board.
George enjoyed playing golf with his wife Helen and friends at the local country club and more recently the PRC golf course. He participated in countless local fundraiser tournaments. His grandchildren have fond memories of sitting in his lap to "drive" the golf cart during visits.
He professed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior from a young age and lived out a faithful life in his family and community. He transitions now to a better place in the presence of Jesus.
A small graveside service for family will take place Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Holly Hill Memorial Park, 3601 Old Jennings Road Middleburg, FL 32068.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Penney Retirement Community
P.O. Box 555
Penney Farms, FL 32079
Reference – The Pavilion
Hardage-Giddens Holly Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, Florida 32068 is serving the family.
