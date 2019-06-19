Dean

George Lamar Dean, 60, passed away on June 13, 2019 on his sweet sister Lisa's Birthday. He is predeceased by his father, Lamar Dean and his sister, Lisa Dean.

George is survived by his wife, Sandra Swanson Dean, his mother, Helen M. Dean, his daughter, Lauren Carol Dean, granddaughter Kali Joan Giustiniani, and his son, George Lamar Dean, Jr.

George attended FSU where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He served on the vestry of San Jose Episcopal Church where he was baptized; he and Sandra served as ushers there for many years.

Golf was George's passion. He grew up on the golf course of San Jose Country Club and many of his friends caddied for him in various tournaments.

The smartest and funniest guy in the room, George's acute wit always guaranteed many laughs.

Visitation will be at San Jose Episcopal from 5-7 pm, June 21, 2019 with a Memorial Service to be held at 11:30 am, June 22, 2019 at San Jose Episcopal.

Love offerings may be made in his honor to Baptist MD Anderson Jacksonville, , or his church, San Jose Episcopal.

