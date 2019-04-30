DENNIS

Just shy of his 94th birthday, George Dennis passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019. George was born on April 23, 1925 in Abbeville, Alabama to Georgia

Dennis and John Goodson. George graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree from Florida A&M University. He served with distinction in four branches of the military, serving in both World War II and the Korean Wars. George was a member of St. Pius the Fifth Catholic Church and a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. George is survived by his daughter, Pastor Delbra M. Stevens; grandchildren, The Honorable Garrett Dennis (LaTasha), Tasha Dennis, Tezlyn Stevens Harris (Rod), Terri Dennis Seals (Robert), Tiffany Stevens Lewis and Leesha Dennis; great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 12:00PM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held the morning of service from 11AM-12PM. Interment immediately following in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Haven Hospice Care of Orange Park or the in memory of George Dennis.