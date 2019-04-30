Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Resources
More Obituaries for George Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Dennis

Obituary Condolences

George Dennis Obituary
DENNIS
Just shy of his 94th birthday, George Dennis passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019. George was born on April 23, 1925 in Abbeville, Alabama to Georgia
Dennis and John Goodson. George graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree from Florida A&M University. He served with distinction in four branches of the military, serving in both World War II and the Korean Wars. George was a member of St. Pius the Fifth Catholic Church and a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. George is survived by his daughter, Pastor Delbra M. Stevens; grandchildren, The Honorable Garrett Dennis (LaTasha), Tasha Dennis, Tezlyn Stevens Harris (Rod), Terri Dennis Seals (Robert), Tiffany Stevens Lewis and Leesha Dennis; great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 12:00PM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held the morning of service from 11AM-12PM. Interment immediately following in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Haven Hospice Care of Orange Park or the in memory of George Dennis. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32206. www.holmesgloversolomon.com

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Download Now