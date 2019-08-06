|
Dismore
George Bertram Dismore was born January 12, 1930 and passed away August 4, 2019. He was the son of the late George B. Dismore and Doris Knight Dismore Blitch. The Jacksonville native graduated from the Bolles School and the University of Florida where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. George worked at Florida National Bank which later became First Union and was an active member in the Exchange Club. During his life George completed 2 marathons and won several races in his age group; he and his fellow buddies were known as the Rosewood Track Club. His eldest son Thomas B. Dismore predeceased his father in 2009. He is survived by Joan Mynihan Dismore, his loving wife of more than 60 years, his sister Kathleen (Kay) Dismore, wife of the predeceased Reverend A. Stanley Bullock and their children, and his sons, David (Laura) and Alan (Kimberly) Dismore. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 11730 Old St. Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 or Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or online at support.communityhospice.com
The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Historic Church, 4214 Loretto Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32223 followed by interment in Mandarin Cemetery, Mandarin Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32223.
