George Douglas Wood

George Douglas Wood Obituary
Wood
George Douglas Wood (95) passed on January 26th peacefully with his son and daughter by his side @ St. Vincent's Community Hospice. He was born May 23rd, 1924 in Halifax, Nova Scotia to parents Roy & Leona Wood. He was married to the love of his life for 72 years, June. He is survived by wife June, son Rick (Linda), daughter Debbie (Mike), grandsons Travis (Steffanie), Taylor (Lauren), Braden, granddaughter Jessica, great-grandchildren Margaret and Kyson, sister Yvonne of Gainesville, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Ross. George joined the Royal Canadian Air Force during WWII and flew 35 missions as a tail gunner in a Halifax bomber. After the war, he married June and started a long career in the retail paint business ending with 25 years with PPG Paints. He enjoyed retirement, traveling extensively with June and friends throughout parts of Europe, Asia, and North America. He was a loving and gentle man who loved get-togethers with Family and friends. His laughter will be missed. Rest in peace. A family celebration of his life will be at a future date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
