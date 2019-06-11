Home

George Evans

George Evans Obituary
Evans
Family and friends will gather at 10:00 AM FRIDAY, June 14, 2019, to celebrate the life of George Evans at The Soutel Chapel of J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. He is survived by son, George Atkins, Sr. (Jesse); daughter, Cassandra Evans-Adams (Ozie); 6 grandchildren; 11 great grands; other relatives and friends. View full obit at jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 11 to June 12, 2019
