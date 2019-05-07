Services Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel 4801 SAN JOSE BLVD Jacksonville , FL 32207 (904) 737-7171 Resources More Obituaries for George Hodges Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Hodges

George H. Hodges, Jr., 81, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday with his devoted wife of nearly 54 years, Kernan Regen Hodges, at his side. A lifetime Jacksonville resident, real estate investor/developer and philanthropist, Mr. Hodges was widely known for his blue collar work ethic, and he could commonly be found running heavy equipment on the property he owned or managed. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Nellie A. Hodges, and aunt, Catherine McCallum, who he thought of and treated like a second mother.

In his younger years, he graduated from The Bolles School and, later, Jacksonville University, served in the Florida Air National Guard and learned the practical aspects of engineering and construction while working under the tutelage of his father and Mr. Alexander Brest at the company they founded, Duval Engineering & Contracting. In his free time, he enjoyed various sports including golf, tennis, hunting, shooting and big-game fishing, and in the 1980's, with a reinvigorated interest in flying, he continued the training begun in 1960, ultimately earning an airline transport pilot rating with pilot-in-command privileges in several different jet makes/models.

Following his father's death in 1975, George, Jr. took over sole management of the family's 5,000 acres in addition to some 10,000 acres of land in a real estate Trust that he had been the local manager for since 1973. In this Owner-Agent capacity, he finalized his family's donation of needed right-of-way for J. Turner Butler Boulevard; envisioned and orchestrated the design, permitting, construction and dedication to the public of Abess and Ashley Melisse Boulevards, Matthew Ungar Drive and the majority of Kernan Boulevard, all at no cost to the City; and he oversaw the master planning and orderly sale of all of the Trust-owned property between St. Johns Bluff and San Pablo Roads from north of Butler Boulevard to Hidden Hills Country Club. At the same time, he shepherded the sale and development of his family's property north of Butler Boulevard, including the daily management of Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club until his death, while ensuring via conservation easements with the State that nearly 3,000 acres lying south of Butler Boulevard will remain largely undeveloped green space.

Through the years, George and Kernan have continued the family's philanthropic support of numerous benevolent and educational organizations, including among others, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville University and the University of North Florida, The Bolles School, Children's Home Society and Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church, and in 2016, they were named to the UNF Athletics Department's Hall of Fame for their contribution and development of the Hodges Track & Field Stadium and the Browning Rehab Center located at the stadium.

A private funeral service and internment will be held at the family mausoleum at Garden Cloister with Rev. Thomas Borland officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Leonard L. Abess, Lloyd E. "Gene" Barton, Jr., Dr. A.W. "Buster" Browning, Jr., Gen. Douglas Burnett, John R. Cathey, Dr. Roger G. Gallop, Michael W. Garrett, Phillip W. Gibson, Paul M. Harden, Robert I. Ingram, Thomas C. Rorrer and Dr. Guy Selander.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Bolles School or the University of North Florida Athletics Department.

