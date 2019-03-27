George Jack Farah July, 3rd 1955- March 24, 2019 - George Jack Farah, 63, passed into the Arms of the Lord Sunday, March 24, 2019. George was a member of the Catholic faith, with his main parish of Christ the King Catholic Church. George lived a gregarious life. He never met a stranger, always held out his hand to help others, and was always smiling and laughing. Being around George made you happy. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School, Class of '73 and maintained many close relationships with friends from his childhood. George's career as owner of a food establishment made sure he was able to see and talk to his many friends. Whether you ordered a meal or just a drink, it was great to sit and talk to George.



George was a life-long member of the Ramallah American Club. He was happiest when he knew his heritage was being preserved. There was nothing better in George's mind than to know his family was happy and being taken care of. It didn't matter if you were a close or distant relative; George saw everyone with the same, sweet soul that we remember fondly. In retirement, George enjoyed visiting with the men of the Club daily. He was loved by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.



George was proceeded in death by his father and mother, Jacoub and Georgette Farah, and his nephew Jack Farah III. George is survived by his wife, Jean Shunnarah Farah, and son, George Jack Farah, Jr. He is also survived by his brothers Omar (Martha Shunnarah) and Jack, Jr. (Nadia Alley), sister-in-law Rose Ajlouny, brother-in-laws Randy Shunnarah and Freddy Shunnarah many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

On behalf of the family, please accept our sincerest thanks for the outpouring of sympathy and love. We would also like to recognize the physicians and nurses who took care of George for many years.

Visitation will be held from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, with Rosary Service at 7:30 pm at San Jose Catholic Church, 3619 Toledo Road, Jacksonville, FL 32217. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 28 at San Jose Catholic Church, with interment immediately following at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207. Arrangements being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211 904-744-8422. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 27, 2019