|
|
Fryer
George L. Fryer, passed away suddenly Saturday, February 8, 2020. George was a graphic arts illustrator in the Army Corps of Engineers for over 25 years. He had many hobbies, a love for his pets and enjoyed bird watching. He could always be found tinkering in one of his workshops. George was known for his kindness, willingness to help others and gentle spirit. He was loved and will be missed. George was preceded by the death of his father, George, and his mother, Katherine. He is survived by his wife, Wilma, his son, Dan, two grandsons and his niece, Amy.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, located at 118 East Monroe Street in Jacksonville, Florida at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020