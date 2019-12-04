|
Lawrence
George Amon Lawrence "Buddy" (81) of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Baltimore, MD on October 1, 1938 to the late Rufus and Cletus Lawrence, and has been a Jacksonville resident since 1946. Buddy graduated from Bishop Kenny High School (Class of 1956), and Jacksonville University (Class of 1962). Buddy was employed by Cain & Bultman for 18 years as a District Sales Manager. He left in 1981 to pursue various businesses; the last being a developer & owner of Tropical Smoothie Cafes in three counties in Northeast Florida. He retired in 2010. Buddy is survived by his wife of 29 years, Peggy; his children, Amy Rosoff (Cary), Jacksonville, Alice Watts (Paul), Tallahassee, FL, Brant "Bo" Lawrence, Tuscaloosa, AL; step-daughters, Cari Bailey (Steve), Monroe, GA and Megan Barney, Carbondale, CO; and 12 grandchildren, Tanner & Stetson Lane, Hayley Watts Hajar, Chandler & Stella Grace Watts, Austin & Jesse Lawrence, Will, Sarah Kate and Henry Bailey, and Jennifer & Daniel Rosoff. Also surviving are his sister, Tricia Ritter (Carl), Louden, TN and brother, Rufus Lawrence (Krickett), Jacksonville. Buddy touched the lives of many people with his loving and giving spirit. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 pm on December 12th at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9800 Baymeadows Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32256 with Father David Keegan as celebrant with a reception to follow at the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 or a .
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019