George Randall Lewis, 65, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away surrounded by his family on July 18, 2019.

George ('Randy' to his friends and family) worked as a mechanic for over thirty years. As a youth, he was an avid athlete, an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. His interests were many: He was an avid reader, gun enthusiast and barbecue pit master and he loved everything about cars. He also loved fishing, surfing and outdoor activities. Randy was always happy to lend a hand to friends and relatives with their car problems or whatever else people needed him for.

Randy is survived by his daughters Aubreah Brooke Lewis and Samantha Joan Lewis, his mother Essie Virginia Lewis, his siblings Derry Lewis and Cindy Coughlin, his three loving grandchildren: Aidan Randall Ramos, Logan Samuel Ramos and Adeline Sophia Ramos, as well as numerous friends and his extended family. Randy was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

A special thank you for the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards all of the friends and family who assisted during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3-5pm to celebrate Randy's life at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.

