George Ellis Martinez was the second son of Leo and Tessie Martinez, Sr. George was born in Jacksonville, Florida. George was 71 and received an honorable discharge in the Air Force. George was a simple man who cared for his family and friends. George will be missed greatly, but not forgotten. God Bless and may the Good Lord be with him. Rest in peace, George, you'll be missed, but not forgotten.