May
George Alonzo May, age 101, of Jacksonville, passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020. George resided at River Garden Hebrew Home. He was born May 18, 1919 in Macon, Georgia, one of six children born to George A. May Sr. and Eda Marston May. George had a unique military career serving in the Navy, Army and Air Force. He initially served aboard the Franklin D. Roosevelt's Presidential yacht, the USS Potomac. At the outbreak of World War II, he was crew chief of a B-24 Liberator Bomber.
After acceptance to Officer Training School, he became a company commander in the 101st and 82nd Airborne divisions, serving in active combat in Europe. He was eyewitness to the Holocaust in the Nazi concentration camp of Dachau. He marched in the World War II Victory Parade in New York City in January 1946. In 1947, George joined the Air Force, serving in the United States, Germany and England. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in June of 1965 and began a second career at Martin Marietta Corporation until his final retirement in 1982.
The confessed highlight of his life was his marriage to his beloved wife, Wilmuth Cecelia May in May of 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warner Robbins, Georgia. He is survived by his five children and their spouses, Pat Wallace and Kathy and Gordon Meggison of Jacksonville, Jan McCormick of Largo, and Drs. Steve and Marian May of Signal Mountain, TN, Tha and Khom Yim of Chattanooga, TN as well as his brother, Dr. John A. May of Miami. Mr. May is also survived by his beloved 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and multiple generations of nieces and nephews.
George's life was a reflection of the Christian virtues of faithfulness, encouragement and service. At his direction, and in accordance with his beliefs, Military "Reveille" in lieu of "Taps" will be played at his interment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Rather than flowers, the family requests donations in memory of George A. May to River Garden Hebrew Home, 11401 Old St. Augustine Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32258. Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, (904)737-7171 is proudly serving the family. Please visit hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com lo leave condolences for the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
George Alonzo May, age 101, of Jacksonville, passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020. George resided at River Garden Hebrew Home. He was born May 18, 1919 in Macon, Georgia, one of six children born to George A. May Sr. and Eda Marston May. George had a unique military career serving in the Navy, Army and Air Force. He initially served aboard the Franklin D. Roosevelt's Presidential yacht, the USS Potomac. At the outbreak of World War II, he was crew chief of a B-24 Liberator Bomber.
After acceptance to Officer Training School, he became a company commander in the 101st and 82nd Airborne divisions, serving in active combat in Europe. He was eyewitness to the Holocaust in the Nazi concentration camp of Dachau. He marched in the World War II Victory Parade in New York City in January 1946. In 1947, George joined the Air Force, serving in the United States, Germany and England. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in June of 1965 and began a second career at Martin Marietta Corporation until his final retirement in 1982.
The confessed highlight of his life was his marriage to his beloved wife, Wilmuth Cecelia May in May of 1947 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warner Robbins, Georgia. He is survived by his five children and their spouses, Pat Wallace and Kathy and Gordon Meggison of Jacksonville, Jan McCormick of Largo, and Drs. Steve and Marian May of Signal Mountain, TN, Tha and Khom Yim of Chattanooga, TN as well as his brother, Dr. John A. May of Miami. Mr. May is also survived by his beloved 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and multiple generations of nieces and nephews.
George's life was a reflection of the Christian virtues of faithfulness, encouragement and service. At his direction, and in accordance with his beliefs, Military "Reveille" in lieu of "Taps" will be played at his interment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Rather than flowers, the family requests donations in memory of George A. May to River Garden Hebrew Home, 11401 Old St. Augustine Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32258. Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, (904)737-7171 is proudly serving the family. Please visit hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com lo leave condolences for the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.