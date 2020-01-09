|
|
Orner
George Orner Jr, 80, passed away on December 13, 2019, at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Baltimore had been Mr. Orner's home since 1962. For 49 seasons, Mr. Orner was a member of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. For 38 of those seasons, he led the Second Violin section, in performances in Baltimore, throughout the United States, and on tours of Europe and Asia. He retired in 2010.
Mr. Orner was born on February 19, 1939, in Jacksonville, Florida, to George Orner Sr, violinist, and Director of the Jacksonville Philharmonic Orchestra, and Ruth Hope Orner, nee Coleman.
At age 5, he began the study of the violin under the tutelage of his father. While a junior and senior at Landon High School, from which he graduated in 1956, he was a member of the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra.
Mr. Orner attended Georgia State University to study insurance, nonetheless dedicating any and all free time to working as a first violinist with the Atlanta Symphony. Before his senior year, Mr. Orner was drafted into the Army. He served two years in West Germany as a concertmaster of the Seventh Army Symphony.
Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he briefly worked for the North Carolina Symphony before joining and remaining with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for the rest of his career. Mr. Orner had an international rare stringed instrument business, Orner Enterprises, Inc. He taught violin at the Peabody Preparatory and Goucher College for a number of years.
Throughout his career, he aided young violinists starting their professional lives by coaching, always without charge, and occasionally loaning instruments for auditions.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ellen Orner, their son Asher Orner, his daughters Jessica Orner, Genia Sokoloff, and Sarah Titford (Zachary), and his sister, Ruth Hope Gross. An open house was held in his honor at his home on December 22, 2019.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020