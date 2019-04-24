Home

Obituary Condolences

George Oxford Barron Obituary
BARRON
George Oxford Barron, 79 of Starke, Florida, born in Juliette, Georgia, on April 15, 1940, passed away April 19, 2019. George is preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Holder Barron. Survivors include: his daughters: Doris (Jacob) Ewing of Tampa, FL, Beatrice H. (Wayne) Griffin of Starke, FL; sons: Gerald O, (Deborah) Barron of Tampa, FL, Claude M. (Joan) Hawes of Broadway, NC, six grandchildren: three great-grandchildren; sisters: Gail Barron, Iris Wilson and Wendy Broadnax; and brother, John Barron. He is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Helen Guess Barron and brother, James Barron.
Visitation will be on Saturday, April 27, at 12:00 PM at Rudder Funeral Home in Stevenson, AL. The Graveside Service will begin at 1:30 PM at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Bridgeport, AL, with Reverend Melvin Dawson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of George Oxford Barron to Teen Challenge, 3333 Phillips Highway, Jacksonville, FL 32207.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 24, 2019
