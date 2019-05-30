PROM

Rev. George W. Prom, 96, passed away at home on May 26, 2019. Mr. Prom was born and raised in Jacksonville, graduating from Robert E. Lee High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1943 and served during World War II. Following service, he graduated from Stetson University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He married Bonnie Porter Prom in 1950 and had two sons, Marcus J. Prom and Stephen G. Prom. Mr. Prom pastored at the First Baptist Churches of San Mateo and Opa Locka, Florida before serving as Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville and then becoming the founding Pastor at Good News Baptist Church. Mr. Prom loved Good News Church and played the organ there every Sunday for many decades.

Mr. Prom was the son of Jacob Prom of Denmark and Anna Thorstenson of Norway and was an active member of the Sons of Norway. An adventurous traveler, he visited more than 20 countries, with destinations including Norway, Europe, Peru, Guatemala, and Colorado. Mr. Prom was a passionate writer, and his book The Thrift Store was published in 2008. He enjoyed spending time at his lake house on Swan Lake at Camp Karis outside of Keystone Heights.

Mr. Prom is survived by son Marcus J. Prom, grandchildren Staley Prom, Aaron J. Prom (Jennifer), Ashley B. Prom, and Adam G. Prom, and great-grandchildren, Joel Rodriguez, Rhys Prom, and Chloe Prom.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 am at Good News Baptist Church, 2600 St Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32246. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Good News Baptist Church.

