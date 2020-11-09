Register
He was born February 7, 1927, in Lakeland, Florida, the son of George W. and Janie (Bryan) Register. He married Nancy Imogene Clark on December 23, 1948 in Quitman, Georgia and they were divorced on October 23, 1963. George married Frances Lucille (Ratlieff) Ferrell on May 2, 1970 in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death on June 20, 2002.
Mr. Register is survived by a son, Mike Register and wife Lucinda of Salem, Illinois; three daughters, Deborah Paxton of Jacksonville, Tresa Royals of Jacksonville, and Resa Register of Oakland, California; six grandchildren, Angel Dale and husband Jim of Jacksonville, Jennifer Moran of Georgetown, Ohio, Milan Waggoner and wife Annmarie of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Erika Register of Carlyle, Illinois, Amanda Jones and husband Ryan of St. Louis, Missouri, and Paul Register of St. Louis, Missouri; one niece, Tommie Sue Johnson and husband Craig of Mead, Colorado; several great-grandchildren; two step-daughters, Patricia Pate (Edward) of Jacksonville, and Jeannette Maraffi (Fritz) of Puerto Rico, and a step-daughter-in-law, Deon Ferrell-Wall and her two children, Jeffrey and Julia
In addition to his wife, Lucille, he was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Helen Credle and husband Robert Credle, and a step-son, Dr. Earnest (Ernie) Ferrell, Jr.
George spent his early formative years largely in rural South Georgia, centered in Norman Park, Moultrie, and Valdosta, where he graduated from high school in 1945. He worked for a time in Moultrie as a movie theater projectionist. It was during this time that he began honing the largely self-taught electrical, plumbing, and carpentry skills that would serve him well for a lifetime. In the early 1950s he moved to Jacksonville and began working for the Glidden Chemical Company in 1954. At the time he didn't realize that would turn into a twenty-five year career (retiring in 1979), first in the general plant, and later in the pilot plant. When his mother began acquiring rental properties in the early '60s, he refurbished and remodeled those properties, and maintained them for the next forty years. He also became a licensed HVAC contractor.
George was of the Southern Baptist faith, serving proudly as deacon at the Lake Forest Baptist Church and Riverside Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be held at 2pm, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery, Jacksonville.
