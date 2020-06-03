Schaefer
George Franklin "Scott" Schaefer, Jr., passed away on May 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born in Buffalo, NY on March 4, 1943 to George Sr. and Wanda (Rudzikowski) Schaefer. He moved to Jacksonville, FL in August 1971 with his wife Pamela; two step sons, Adam and Scott Ulm and his soon to be born son Brett.
George is predeceased by his parents and his son Brett. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pam; his step-sons Scott (Terre) and Adam; his grandson Jason (Leah); his granddaughter Rebekah (Cory) and two great-grandsons, Greyson and Collin; mother-in-law Marcille Jackson and many other close friends. A funeral mass will be held at a future date at Resurrection Catholic Church with burial in Arlington Park Cemetery on Lone Star Rd.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.