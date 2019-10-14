|
Harrell
George T. Harrell loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL, aged 77. He was born in Durham, NC and went to high school in Gainesville, FL. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany for three years in the early 1960s and then moved to England where he met Rosemary, his wife of 52 years. Together with their children Joanna and Chris they moved to the U.S. in 1975.
After a career in newspaper advertising management in London and New York George was involved in several community efforts in Jacksonville, most recently the effort to bring an aquarium to downtown Jacksonville with AquaJax.
George is survived by his wife Rosemary; son, Christopher and his partner Melissa; and granddaughter, Emily. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Joanna Hemsworth. He will be dearly missed.
Services will be held on October 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 300 Gum St, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
