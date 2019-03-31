PAGE

George Thomas Page, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home on March 26, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. George was born on April 18, 1934 in Wilson, North Carolina. George joined the United States Army at a very young age, but later joined the United States Marine Corps, and proudly and honorably served his country. He retired from the United States Marine Corps, and later worked and retired from Civil Service for NAS Jacksonville. George was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be deeply and sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.

George is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 61 years, Joyce Carol Page; his loving daughter, Kellie Taylor (James); four grandchildren Jonathan, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Paul; and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their appreciation and many thanks to Community Hospice, Clay Home Care Team, and especially nurse Cassie Erickson, for her wonderful and heartfelt care for George. At the request of the family and to honor George's wishes, the services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be designated to Community Hospice in memory of George.

