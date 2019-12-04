Home

George Waldoch


1919 - 2019
George Lawrence Waldoch, age 99 passed away at his home on November 26, 2019 just shy of his 100th birthday. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was born November 27, 1919 in St. Paul MN to his parents, William and Anna Waldoch. He stayed at his family's farm until joining the Navy in 1942 and served during WWII. He was stationed at NAS in Jacksonville, Fl. There the sailor met and married his Navy Wave, Ruth Marie Crouch and were married for 62 years. After serving in the Navy during the Korean War, George worked as a meat cutter (A & P) and was a salesman for Singer Sewing Machine for over 25 years. But his life accomplishment was being known as "The Honey Man." He trained and mentored many beekeepers, becoming friends to many. He and Ruth owned and operated Waldoch Apiary. As a child, George worked with bees on his parents' far ad continued to do so until his final days. He drove his 'bee truck' until age 96. He received many awards for his beekeeping, for which he was extremely proud. George was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Marie Crouch and his daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Marie Waldoch. He is survived by his brother, Raymond; children, Janet Waldoch Travis, Stephan "Steve" Waldoch (Lauchlin), Jeroline "Jeri" Waldoch (Herb Smith); grandchildren, Jarret Travis, Ashley Waldoch, Alexander Waldoch , Jessica Travis. A Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6th from 10:00-11:45 am at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 6th at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph's Historic Church, 4214 Loretto Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32223 followed by the burial at Mandarin Cemetery, Mandarin Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
