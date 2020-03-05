|
|
Warren
Lt. Col. (ret) George Frederick (Fritz) Warren USMC Retired, 86, of Kailua Kona, HI, died at home on October 8th, surrounded by his family. Born January 16, 1933, in Jacksonville, FL he was one of 14 children. He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Moore Warren; children Catherine (James) Hawkins, George (Patricia) Warren, Joseph (Rika) Warren, Jacquie Sue (Jed Rosenstein) and Max Morris; siblings Denis Warren and Anne (Monty) Montgomery, sisters-in-law Evie Warren, Joan Warren, and Belle Warren; grandchildren Cru, Katrina, Vincent, Jade, Mingxia and Gia and numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. His was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara M Warren, his parents Agnes and Frances Warren; siblings Francis Jr., Anne Marie, Clytie Watson, Ester Drury, John, Margaret Sullivan, Barbara McGahee, Stanley, Guy, and Vincent. He is also survived by his loyal dog, Lady. A celebration of life was held at St Michael's Church in Kailua Kona on October 25th. Final interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery on June 22 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020