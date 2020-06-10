Williams
George Howard Williams, 79, was born in 1941 in Berlin, New Hampshire. He died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Jacksonville Florida. George served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga CV 60 1959-1963.
After serving in the military, George was a deputy sheriff with the Duval County Road Patrol from 1967-1968 and retired from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in 2000. He was preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Gilbert (2012). George is survived by his wife Sue (56 years); son James H. Williams (Helen); brother Richard Williams (Maryette), and sister Ruth Cruddux (Mike). George is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashleigh, Taylor and Rebecca Hood, and Zachary and Nicholas Williams. George will be buried at the Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military and Police Honors at a later date. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, 904-744-8422, www.corey-kerlin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
George Howard Williams, 79, was born in 1941 in Berlin, New Hampshire. He died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Jacksonville Florida. George served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga CV 60 1959-1963.
After serving in the military, George was a deputy sheriff with the Duval County Road Patrol from 1967-1968 and retired from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in 2000. He was preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Gilbert (2012). George is survived by his wife Sue (56 years); son James H. Williams (Helen); brother Richard Williams (Maryette), and sister Ruth Cruddux (Mike). George is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashleigh, Taylor and Rebecca Hood, and Zachary and Nicholas Williams. George will be buried at the Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military and Police Honors at a later date. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, 904-744-8422, www.corey-kerlin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.