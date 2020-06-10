George Williams
1941 - 2020
Williams
George Howard Williams, 79, was born in 1941 in Berlin, New Hampshire. He died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Jacksonville Florida. George served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga CV 60 1959-1963.
After serving in the military, George was a deputy sheriff with the Duval County Road Patrol from 1967-1968 and retired from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in 2000. He was preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Gilbert (2012). George is survived by his wife Sue (56 years); son James H. Williams (Helen); brother Richard Williams (Maryette), and sister Ruth Cruddux (Mike). George is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashleigh, Taylor and Rebecca Hood, and Zachary and Nicholas Williams. George will be buried at the Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military and Police Honors at a later date. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, 904-744-8422, www.corey-kerlin.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
