Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Resources
More Obituaries for George Winter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Winter


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
George Winter Obituary
Winter
On November 22, 2019 George Brendan Winter was released from these earthly bonds and is now with his loving wife, Lucille. Born October 4, 1921 in Shreveport , LA, but grew up in New York City. He joined the Navy and served in the Pacific during WWII flying in a PBY squadron, and remained active in the PBY association. He was also an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. After 20 years in the Navy, he and Lucille settled in Jacksonville, a city he believed to be the best, and raised a family of 5. Besides Lucille, he was predeceased by his daughter, Mary Ella, 2 brothers, John & Charles and 2 sisters, Mary & Bernadette. George is survived by daughter Cecilia Brooks, and sons, George, John, David, and Alex, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father Amar as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's name to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11665 Fort Caroline Rd, Jax, FL32225. Arrangements are under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32211. (904)744-8422
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -