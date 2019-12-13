|
|
Winter
On November 22, 2019 George Brendan Winter was released from these earthly bonds and is now with his loving wife, Lucille. Born October 4, 1921 in Shreveport , LA, but grew up in New York City. He joined the Navy and served in the Pacific during WWII flying in a PBY squadron, and remained active in the PBY association. He was also an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. After 20 years in the Navy, he and Lucille settled in Jacksonville, a city he believed to be the best, and raised a family of 5. Besides Lucille, he was predeceased by his daughter, Mary Ella, 2 brothers, John & Charles and 2 sisters, Mary & Bernadette. George is survived by daughter Cecilia Brooks, and sons, George, John, David, and Alex, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father Amar as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's name to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11665 Fort Caroline Rd, Jax, FL32225. Arrangements are under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32211. (904)744-8422
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019